FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Lala posts nearly 300 pct rise in third-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Lala posts nearly 300 pct rise in third-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican dairy producer Grupo Lala posted a nearly 300 percent rise in third-quarter profits on Friday, as it published its first public set of results after its $1 billion initial public offering earlier this month.

Profits for the June-September period were 900.3 million pesos ($68.4 million), up from 228.9 million pesos over the same period last year, helped by lower financing costs and the sale of higher-priced goods, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Lala said revenues for the quarter rose 10.4 percent to 11.1 billion pesos.

The company plans to use the money raised in its IPO to expand outside of Mexico and Central America and invest in technology and plants to cut costs, Lala chief financial officer Antonio Zamora told Reuters last week.

Companies in Mexico have raised more than $10 billion in initial and secondary stock listings year to date, a record figure for Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Lala shares closed down 0.17 percent at 28.92 pesos per share before the results were published.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.