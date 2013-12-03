FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico leftist Lopez Obrador is fine after heart trouble sends him to hospital
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 3, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico leftist Lopez Obrador is fine after heart trouble sends him to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up to President Enrique Pena Nieto in last year’s presidential election, is fine after being admitted to hospital with a heart condition, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador has been leading protests against Pena Nieto’s push to open up the state-controlled oil sector, a central plank of the president’s wider economic reform drive.

Cesar Yanez, a spokesman for Lopez Obrador, said the 60-year-old former mayor of Mexico City was “fine.”

Reporting by Simon Gardner; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.