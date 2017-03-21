FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's CFE extends 2-cargo LNG tender close by one day
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico's CFE extends 2-cargo LNG tender close by one day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-run power utility CFE has extended the close of a buy tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in April by one day to Wednesday, trade sources said.

The deliveries are due to arrive at Mexico's Altamira terminal on the Atlantic coast. CFE just filled a separate tender for supply to the Manzanillo terminal on the Pacific, but it was not immediately clear which companies won that tender.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

