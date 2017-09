LONDON/MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run power company CFE secured five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Citi and one from Gazprom Marketing & Trading for delivery in the first-half of 2016, following a recent tender, traders said.

CFE is seeking one cargo per month from January through June, traders have said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)