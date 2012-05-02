FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico factory index climbs, points to growth
May 2, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico factory index climbs, points to growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - A leading index of Mexico’s manufacturing sector rose slightly in April, a report on Wednesday showed, as the barometer points to more growth ahead.

The manufacturing index of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) rose 0.2 point in April to 52.3 points. The March figure was originally reported as 52.2 points.

An index reading above 50 points to growth ahead.

“Although the increase is marginal, the indicator suggests that exports will continue to grow,” IMEF said in its monthly report, noting that the index has held above a reading of 52 points for six consecutive months.

The Mexican economy is expected to grow about 3.62 percent this year, according to a central bank poll of analysts, down from a growth rate of 3.9 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, Editing by Gary Crosse)

