MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso and stock index both rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered a strong signal that it was on track to raise interest rates sometime next year.

The peso strengthened 2.04 percent to 14.4305 pesos per dollar, while the IPC index rose 2.23 to 41,107.38 points. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)