MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso and leading share index both turned positive on Wednesday after Moody’s upgraded the country’s sovereign rating outlook to A3 from Baa1 with a stable outlook.

Moody’s cited a raft of economic reforms spanning telecoms to energy that President Enrique Pena Nieto pushed through Congress last year, saying it expected them to boost “growth prospects and fiscal fundamentals”.