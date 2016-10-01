Mexico's Pinfra sets price of securities for first Fibra E securities

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fibra Via, a financial vehicle of Mexican transport infrastructure operator Pinfra, has set the price for its first so-called Fibra E investment trust securities to be launched in Mexico, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The price was set between 29 and 32 pesos ($1.50-1.65) per security.

Fibra E is a new kind of investment trust announced last year that allows the issuance of securities backed by energy and infrastructure assets.

The initial offering of the securities is planned for Oct. 13, according to a notice about the offering sent to the Mexican stock exchange earlier this week.

The total amount of the issuance will be 12.032 billion pesos ($620 million), the notice said.

The funds raised will be used by a subsidiary of Pinfra called PACSA, which operates a highway connecting Mexico City with the neighboring city of Toluca, an important industrial center and the capital of the state of Mexico.

The firm predicts the issuance will raise about 5 billion pesos ($257 million).