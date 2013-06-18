FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Maxcom negotiates prepackaged bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Maxcom negotiates prepackaged bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Maxcom, investors working on a bankruptcy plan in U.S. courts

* Investors also looking to buy Maxcom

* Company fails to pay about $11 million in interest

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications company Maxcom said on Tuesday that it was seeking to negotiate new capital and a restructuring through a so-called prepackaged bankruptcy process in U.S. courts.

The company, which provides phone, Internet and television services, said it was working on the bankruptcy plan with some of its creditors, shareholders and private equity firm Ventura Capital Privado.

Ventura, the creditors and shareholders are also working on a public bid to buy Maxcom, the company said.

Separately, Maxcom said it had failed to pay about $11 million in interest due Monday on notes expiring in 2014.

Small phone companies in Mexico have struggled to compete with billionaire businessman Carlos Slim’s America Movil , which has about 70 percent of Mexican mobile lines and about 80 percent of the country’s fixed lines.

Mexico’s government recently approved reforms to the telecom sector designed to increase competition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.