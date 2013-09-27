Buyout group gets 45 percent stake in Mexico's Maxcom in tender offer

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Mexican private equity firm Ventura Capital Privado has acquired 44.69 percent of telecom Maxcom’s outstanding shares after concluding its tender offer, according to stock exchange filings on Friday.

Ventura Capital last month offered up to $60 million to buy the whole company, as part of Maxcom’s restructuring process.

A U.S. court earlier this month approved a prepackaged bankruptcy plan for Maxcom, which competes in Mexico with Carlos Slim’s phone company America Movil.

Maxcom, which provides business and residential phone services along with pay TV and other services in major Mexican cities, may benefit from a sweeping telecom reform approved by Mexico’s government this year that aims to help smaller companies compete against America Movil.