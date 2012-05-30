Reuters Summit-Mexico Fin Min says not worried by peso volatility

MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday he was not worried by recent volatility in the peso, which has fallen significantly against the dollar in recent weeks.

“It’s been in a market that’s still functioning well, in a market that’s deep and liquid, which is not distorted, which is reacting to an environment of significant uncertainty,” Meade said of the currency’s volatility in an interview with Reuters. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle, Krista Hughes, Ana Isabel Martinez and Luis Rojas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)