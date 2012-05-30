FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Reuters Summit-Mexico Fin Min says not worried by peso volatility
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 30, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Reuters Summit-Mexico Fin Min says not worried by peso volatility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday he was not worried by recent volatility in the peso, which has fallen significantly against the dollar in recent weeks.

“It’s been in a market that’s still functioning well, in a market that’s deep and liquid, which is not distorted, which is reacting to an environment of significant uncertainty,” Meade said of the currency’s swings in an interview with Reuters.

Since mid-March, the peso has fallen by more than 11 percent against the dollar, shaken by turbulence emanating from the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis.

On Wednesday, the peso dropped by as much as 1.66 percent against the dollar, rocked by fresh worries over Europe.

The health of Spanish banks has been at the forefront of investor concerns over the past few days, and Meade was adamant this would not spill over to affect Mexico.

A number of Mexico’s biggest banks are Spanish-owned and Meade said they were well capitalized. He did not expect there to be any contagion from Spain.

Mexico’s forecast for economic growth of 3.5 percent this year was “well anchored” Meade said, adding that he did not see much room for fiscal stimulus in Latin America’s second biggest economy. If the country did end up needing a boost, it was more likely to take the form of monetary stimulus, Meade said. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle, Krista Hughes, Ana Isabel Martinez and Luis Rojas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.