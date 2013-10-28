FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Megacable profits rise nearly a quarter on new subscribers
October 28, 2013

Megacable profits rise nearly a quarter on new subscribers

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican cable operator Megacable Holdings said on Monday that third-quarter profit rose 22.7 percent from the year-earlier quarter, as the company signed up more new subscribers.

The Guadalajara-based firm, one of Mexico’s largest cable operators, reported a profit of 565.6 million pesos ($43 million), up from 460.9 million pesos in the third quarter of 2012.

Quarterly revenue climbed 9.6 percent to 2.47 billion pesos from 2.26 billion pesos a year earlier.

Megacable said it signed 124,000 new subscribers over the quarter, up 6 percent on the number from the same period last year.

Megacable shares closed flat at 42.68 pesos before the results were announced.

