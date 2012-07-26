FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Megacable posts drop in second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:23 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Megacable posts drop in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Megacable, one of Mexico’s largest cable operators, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit fell 8.5 percent on higher costs.

The Guadalajara-based company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 443 million pesos ($33.2 million) compared to 484 million pesos in the same period last year. Sales costs rose 14.5 percent to 681 million pesos.

Quarterly revenue rose 9 pct to 2.191 billion pesos from 2.009 billion in the second quarter of 2011.

The company added 22,000 video clients, 19,000 internet subscribers and 10,000 telephone customers, bringing the total number of subscriptions to different services to 3.2 million.

Megacable shares closed up 1.04 percent to 28.07 pesos before the results were issued.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.