FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico cable company Megacable profit drops 10.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico cable company Megacable profit drops 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cable operator Megacable Holdings said on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell 10.6 percent from the year-earlier quarter when it benefited from gains on a derivative position.

The Guadalajara-based firm, one of Mexico’s largest cable operators, reported a profit of 529.29 million pesos ($42.91 million), down from 591.95 million pesos in the first quarter of 2012.

Operating profit, before special items, was flat for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue climbed 6.7 percent to 2.4 billion pesos from 2.25 billion pesos a year earlier.

Megacable shares closed up 0.67 percent at 38.90 pesos before the results were announced.



Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.