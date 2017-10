MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem’s planned joint venture to build a cracker unit would require an investment of more $1 billion, said Rafael Davalos, Mexichem’s head of special proyects, in a conference call with journalists on Thursday.

Mexichem said earlier on Thursday it is eyeing a deal with Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to build a cracker that would be fully operational in 2016.