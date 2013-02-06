FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexichem says fourth-quarter revenue rose 38 pct
February 6, 2013 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Mexichem says fourth-quarter revenue rose 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem on Wednesday said its preliminary fourth-quarter sales increased 38 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

The company, which specializes in petrochemicals, said sales in the October to December period rose to 14.424 billion pesos ($1.121 billion).

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 8 percent to 2.335 billion pesos, the company said in a statement.

Mexichem has not announced when it will report fourth-quarter results in full and a company official could not immediately be reached.

