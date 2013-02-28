FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Mexichem posts Q4 loss as costs surge
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Mexichem posts Q4 loss as costs surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Plastic pipe maker posts net loss of 79.3 mln pesos

* Rising costs outweigh 38 percent jump in revenue

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem slid into the red in the fourth quarter, as a jump in costs outweighed gains in revenue.

Mexichem booked a net loss of 79.3 million pesos ($6.1 million) in the October-December period, down from a 103 million peso net profit in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent to 14.4 billion pesos but the cost of sales rose 44 percent to 9.9 billion pesos while general costs rose 72 percent to 4 billion pesos.

Prior to the release of the results, Mexichem shares fell 0.2 percent to 64.88 pesos on Wednesday. The stock has slumped from near a record high in early February after it reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter preliminary revenue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.