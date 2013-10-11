FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem sees Q3 EBITDA, sales down
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 6:23 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem sees Q3 EBITDA, sales down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexican chemicals maker Mexichem expects third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to fall 24 percent from a year earlier, and sales to drop 4 percent, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Mexichem said it sees third-quarter EBITDA reaching 3.08 billion pesos ($238 million) and sales at about 17 billion pesos ($1.3 billion).

The company, which also makes plastic pipes, said falling prices for cooling gases derived from fluoride led to the expected drop in EBITDA and sales.

“The price level of cooling gases is lower than it was in 2012 due to increased Chinese participation in the market,” the filing said.

Mexichem’s shares were down 2.74 percent to trade at 54.74 pesos following the announcement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.