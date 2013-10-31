FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Mexichem launches ethylene venture with Oxychem
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Mexichem launches ethylene venture with Oxychem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Mexichem on Thursday announced a joint venture with U.S. Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to build a $1.5 billion ethylene plant in the United States.

The plant, which will be built in Ingleside, Texas, should start operating in 2017, Mexichem executives said at a press conference.

Mexichem first announced it was considering building a Texas-based facility with Oxychem last year.

Mexichem earlier this week reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by restructuring charges and lower prices for its cooling gases.

