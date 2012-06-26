FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem sees Q2 sales at 17.84 bln pesos
June 26, 2012

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem sees Q2 sales at 17.84 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Tuesday it sees its second quarter sales at 17.84 billion pesos, up 45 percent versus the same period a year ago.

The company, which has been expanding aggressively in international markets, also forecast quarterly earnings of 3.9 billion pesos before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the period, up 31 percent from the same quarter last year.

The share closed on Monday at 53.24 pesos.

Earlier this year, Mexichem said it was buying Dutch peer Wavin NV for 531 million euros ($703 million).

