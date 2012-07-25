FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexichem posts higher second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 6:28 PM / in 5 years

Mexichem posts higher second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 1.553 bln pesos vs 1.326 bln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 43 pct at 17.6 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem posted a 17 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher prices and acquisitions made earlier this year.

Profit rose to 1.553 billion pesos ($116 million) from 1.326 billion pesos in the second quarter last year.

Second-quarter revenue rose 43 percent to 17.6 billion pesos from 12.3 billion pesos a year earlier, in line with the company’s forecast.

Mexichem bought a Mexican fluorite producer Fluorita in the first quarter and in the second quarter it bought Dutch peer Wavin. Both deals helped boost sales, the company said.

Mexichem shares were down 1.4 percent at 59.60 in local market trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.