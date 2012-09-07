FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Mexichem launches tender offer for 2019 notes
September 7, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Mexichem launches tender offer for 2019 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it has launched an offer to buy back $350 million worth of senior notes due 2019, part of a recently announced plan to help the company continue with its expansion drive.

Mexichem’s tender, which offers $1,245 for every $1,000 principal amount of notes, will expire Sept. 13 but could be extended, the company said in a press release.

Last month, Mexichem said it planned to raise about $2 billion to refinance existing debt and other working capital needs.

Mexichem shares inched up 0.16 percent to 61.10 pesos Friday morning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
