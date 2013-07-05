Mexichem sees slide in 2nd-quarter sales, EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem said on Friday it expects to report that its second-quarter sales dropped 4 percent to 16.9 billion pesos ($1.36 billion).

Presenting its preliminary results, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it expects to report quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.25 billion pesos, down 18 percent from the same period last year.

Mexichem said the weaker results were due to lower refrigerated gas prices, infrastructure project delays across the company’s core Latin American markets and Europe’s shaky macroeconomic performance.

The company did not say when it would report full second-quarter results.