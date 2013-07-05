FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexichem sees slide in 2nd-quarter sales, EBITDA
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Mexichem sees slide in 2nd-quarter sales, EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem said on Friday it expects to report that its second-quarter sales dropped 4 percent to 16.9 billion pesos ($1.36 billion).

Presenting its preliminary results, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it expects to report quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.25 billion pesos, down 18 percent from the same period last year.

Mexichem said the weaker results were due to lower refrigerated gas prices, infrastructure project delays across the company’s core Latin American markets and Europe’s shaky macroeconomic performance.

The company did not say when it would report full second-quarter results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.