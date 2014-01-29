FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Mexichem sees flat fourth-quarter core profit
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Mexichem sees flat fourth-quarter core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem said on Wednesday it expects to report fourth-quarter core profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $180 million, in line with the same period last year.

The company, which did not say when it will report fourth-quarter results in full, said it expects quarterly sales of $1.2 billion, up 12 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Mexichem said fourth-quarter results will include a one-off boost of about $20 million, mostly related to restructuring during 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.