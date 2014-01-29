Mexico's Mexichem sees flat fourth-quarter core profit

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem said on Wednesday it expects to report fourth-quarter core profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $180 million, in line with the same period last year.

The company, which did not say when it will report fourth-quarter results in full, said it expects quarterly sales of $1.2 billion, up 12 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Mexichem said fourth-quarter results will include a one-off boost of about $20 million, mostly related to restructuring during 2013.