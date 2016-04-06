FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Michelin plans $510 mln plant in Mexico-documents
April 6, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

France's Michelin plans $510 mln plant in Mexico-documents

Alexandra Alper

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - French tire maker Michelin plans to build a $510 million plant in central Mexico that will produce around 5 million tires a year and could be expanded to produce another 5 million annually by around 2020, documents showed.

The plant in the state of Guanajuato will begin production in 2017, and will produce passenger and light truck tires, mostly for the North American market but also for Europe and Asia, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Some of the production will be sold directly to customers as replacements, while others are destined for production lines of Mexico’s growing auto sector.

Michelin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)

