Nokia says not liable in Mexico damages ruling on former unit
September 29, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Nokia says not liable in Mexico damages ruling on former unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia said on Monday the liabilities of its former unit Nokia Mexico S.A. de C.V. were now held by Microsoft, responding to a Mexican court ruling that Nokia Mexico would have to pay damages for faulty equipment.

“Microsoft acquired Nokia Mexico S.A. de C.V. as part of its acquisition of the former Nokia Devices & Services business, including any liabilities to customers,” a Nokia spokesman said, explaining that Nokia was not liable in the Mexico case.

A Mexican government agency said on Sunday a Mexico City court had ruled Nokia Mexico must pay damages to customers who had purchased defective mobile phones from Nokia Mexico since 2010.

Nokia’s sale of its mobile business to Microsoft was completed this year.

Mexican consumer protection agency Profeco said the court ruled Nokia Mexico must either replace defective devices and/or reimburse their cost, plus pay compensation equivalent to at least 20 percent of the damages resulting from malfunctioning.

Microsoft could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Gunna Dickson)

