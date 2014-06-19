FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico stock exchange to be linked to LatAm bourses in 2014
June 19, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico stock exchange to be linked to LatAm bourses in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s stock exchange will be connected to bourses in Chile, Colombia and Peru by the end of 2014 through the Latin American Integrated Market (MILA), a statement from the exchange said on Thursday.

MILA, whose members’ total market capitalization currently stands at around $400 billion, was formed in 2011 to boost market liquidity within the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.

The announcement came as a Pacific Alliance summit kicked off in the western Mexican coastal state of Nayarit.

The Pacific Alliance, created in 2012, is an economic bloc that includes MILA’s members and represents about 35 percent of Latin America’s gross domestic product. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
