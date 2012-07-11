FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican juice firm co-owned by Coke buys dairy-products co
July 11, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Mexican juice firm co-owned by Coke buys dairy-products co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexican juice company Jugos del Valle, partly-owned by The Coca-Cola Co, on Wednesday said it will buy local dairy-products company Santa Clara.

Santa Clara produces, sells and distributes milk, yogurt and ice cream and it also runs a chain of 167 dairy-product stores, according to a statement from Coca Cola Mexico.

Coca-Cola Mexico did not give details on how much it will pay or when.

Jugos del Valle last week sought approval from Mexico’s Federal Competition Commission for the deal.

Coca-Cola owns 50 percent of the juice company and the rest is held by eight bottlers including Coke Femsa and Arca Continental, Mexico’s two largest Coke bottlers.

