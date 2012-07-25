FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five miners trapped after explosion in northern Mexico
July 25, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Five miners trapped after explosion in northern Mexico

Gabriel Stargardter

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - An explosion on Wednesday in a coal mine in northern Mexico trapped five miners, officials said.

The explosion occurred at around 9 a.m. local time in Muzquiz, in the coal-mining state of Coahuila, said civil protection representative Juan Antonio Ibarra.

“We have no information as to whether they are alive or injured,” Ibarra said.

Emergency services are now attempting to free the trapped miners, he added.

Ibarra said a pocket of gas likely caused the explosion that occurred between 60 and 70 meters (195-228 feet) underground.

The coal mine is privately operated by a man called Federico Quintanilla, Ibarra said.

Coal mines in Coahuila are famously unsafe. A 2006 methane explosion in a Piedras Negras mine killed 65 miners. (Reporting By Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Todd Eastham)

