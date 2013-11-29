FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico copper output rises 7.2 pct in Sept; silver also up
November 29, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico copper output rises 7.2 pct in Sept; silver also up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican copper production
rose 7.2 percent in September compared with the same month last
year, data from the country's national statistics institute
INEGI showed on Friday. 
    Silver production totaled 367,374 kilograms in September, up
6.6 percent compared with a year before, INEGI said. 
    A breakdown of metals production follows:   
   
  Product         Sept 2013            Pct Chge vs year ago
                                   
    Gold          7,817 kgs                    +2.7
   Silver        367,374 kgs                   +6.6
    Lead        18,111 tonnes                  +2.4
   Copper       34,950 tonnes                  +7.2
    Zinc        38,999 tonnes                  -6.0

