FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles posts steep drop in Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles posts steep drop in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Friday reported a 58.4 percent drop in third-quarter profit due to a fall in metal prices and a rise in costs for investment in expansion and exploration.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world’s largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said profit in the third quarter was 1.67 billion pesos ($129.87 million) versus 4.01 billion pesos in the same period in 2011.

Revenue between July and September 2012 fell 9.6 percent compared with the previous year to 23.21 billion pesos, as silver prices fell by nearly a quarter, lead by 19.6 percent and copper by 14.2 percent.

Investment in expansion at the Tizapa, La Cienaga and Soledad-Dipolos mines along with renewed investment in exploration had raised costs, the company said.

Penoles spun off precious metals unit Fresnillo in 2008 and now focuses on base metals mining and refining.

Penoles’ share price ended the day down 0.28 percent at 667.5 pesos.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.