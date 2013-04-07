FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven die in Mexico city beer factory accident
April 7, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

Seven die in Mexico city beer factory accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - An accident at a Mexico City brewery killed seven people early Sunday, Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo said.

The accident happened in a tank that was undergoing maintenance and cleaning, a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. No details were provided.

Grupo Modelo said it has informed authorities and has begun investigating the accident.

“Modelo is deeply sorry for this incident and will support the affected families permanently,” the statement said.

The spokeswoman did not say whether the accident would affect production.

Modelo’s Mexico City plant began operating in 1925, according to the company’s website.

The family-controlled Mexican brewer, maker of the No. 1 imported beer in the United States, is in the process of being sold to Belgian-based Anheuser-Busch InBev.

