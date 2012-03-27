FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican leftist candidate takes shot at Telmex, Wal-Mart
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 6 years ago

Mexican leftist candidate takes shot at Telmex, Wal-Mart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - A new advertisement that targets “monopolies” by Mexican leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes aim at Carlos Slim’s phone company Telmex and retailer Walmart.

All the main candidates for the July 1 presidential elections have pledged to bolster competition in Mexico, where roughly half the population lives in poverty but much of industry is in the hands of a just a few families.

However, Lopez Obrador’s online advertisement is the first to target specific companies in this context.

“Fight the abuse of monopolies in prices,” says a voice in the clip as a Telmex phone bill is show on screen.

As the video continues, the voice says Lopez Obrador will also fight “unfair trade practices from other countries” as images of the Walmart logo and Walmart stores appear on screen.

Lopez Obrador, who lost narrowly to conservative President Felipe Calderon in 2006, is running third in the race, which will officially get underway on Friday.

Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, is the Mexican unit of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Mexico’s biggest retailer, it had 2,101 stores in the country as of 2011.

Neither Telmex, which controls about 80 percent of Mexico’s fixed line market, or Walmex had any immediate comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.