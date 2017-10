MEXICO CITY, April 15 (Reuters) - Swiss food giant Nestle has reached a deal with Mexico’s competition watchdog as part of its purchase of Pfizer Inc.’s global baby food business, Mexico’s federal competition commission (Cofeco) said on Monday.

Cofeco, which had previously blocked the deal, said Nestle will sell Pfizer’s baby food business in Mexico to a third party to avoid an excessive concentration of the market in Mexico.