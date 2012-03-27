FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nissan says exports from Mexico to rise in 2012
March 27, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nissan says exports from Mexico to rise in 2012

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co expects exports from its Mexico operations to rise 2.2 pct to 420,000 units in 2012, the company’s chief in Mexico said on Monday.

The company added it expects the value of auto exports to Brazil from Mexico to fall “significantly” after the Mexican government this month agreed to a temporary curb on its auto exports to Brazil, Jose Munoz, Nissan’s chief in Mexico, told reporters.

Nissan, Japan’s second-largest auto maker, said in January that it would build a new, $2 billion plant in Mexico to boost sales in the Americas.

Last year, Nissan built more than 600,000 vehicles at its Mexican plants, one in Cuernavaca just south of Mexico City and a second in Aguascalientes.

Nissan’s existing Mexican plants export 70 percent of their vehicles to 100 countries, including about 250,000 Sentra and Versa cars annually to the United States.

