FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan Mexico to spend $7.2 billion on auto parts in 2016
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 9, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Nissan Mexico to spend $7.2 billion on auto parts in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co , the biggest car producer in Mexico, plans to make purchases worth $7.2 billion among automotive parts suppliers there in 2016, a company executive said on Tuesday.

That would be up from planned purchases of $6.7 billion for this year, said Horacio Saldivar, purchasing director at Nissan Mexico.

Nissan has three production plants in Mexico, and its Sentra and Versa models are among the country’s top five car exports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Writing by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.