Mexico eyes construction of two new nuclear reactors - Official

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexico is studying the possibility of adding two new reactors to the country’s only nuclear power plant and could decide next year whether to seek permits to build them, a top energy ministry official said.

Cesar Hernandez, deputy energy minister for electricity, told Reuters that studies under review by officials show “the potential to add a pair of reactors” to Mexico’s Laguna Verde nuclear power plant in eastern Veracruz state.

“It is a decision that is being considered,” he told Reuters late on Wednesday. “Our planning shows it is efficient for the country.” (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Alexandra Alper)