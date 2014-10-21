FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico detains CEO of scandal-hit Oceanografia
October 21, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico detains CEO of scandal-hit Oceanografia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities have detained the chief executive of oil services company Oceanografia, which is at the center of a fraud probe involving Citigroup Inc’s local unit Banamex.

Amado Yanez was detained late on Monday, a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. It was unclear what charges he was facing.

Oceanografia is at the center of a loan scandal that cost Citigroup more than $500 million, after the bank said it uncovered bogus loans to Oceanografia at Banamex.

Oceanografia was a top service provider to state-run oil giant Pemex over the past decade, winning billions of dollars in contracts. The company is now in bankruptcy proceedings.

Last week, Citigroup said it had uncovered a separate $15 million fraud at Banamex related to a security services company the bank operated. (Reporting by Anahi Rama and David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
