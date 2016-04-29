OHL Mexico board chairman steps down

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL said on Friday its board chairman Jose Andres de Oteyza was stepping down and would be replaced by Juan Luis Osuna, who has served as the board’s vice president.

OHL Mexico has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were leaked in the first half of last year, in which its executives appeared to be discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.

The company said Oteyza was stepping down for personal reasons and did not go into further detail. He had been in the post since the end of March 2005, OHL Mexico said. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)