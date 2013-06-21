FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OHL Mexico prices stock offering at 29 pesos per share
June 21, 2013 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

OHL Mexico prices stock offering at 29 pesos per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - OHL Mexico SAB de CV , the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL, said on Thursday it had priced its new stock offering at 29 pesos per share as it sought to raise more than $500 million.

The company said in a filing that the issue, including a “greenshoe option,” or a provision to sell more shares in the case of high demand, was worth around 6.994 billion Mexican pesos ($520.71 million).

The offering was made at a slight discount to the stock’s closing price of 29.84 pesos on Thursday, a day in which global stock markets suffered sharp losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was looking to end its bond buying program.

Up to 241.155 million OHL Mexico shares are due to be sold, with a little under half in Mexico and the rest abroad.

The firm said it earlier this month it would use the money to boost its cash position and finance investments.

