Mexico banking regulator fines OHL $4 million
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 28, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Mexico banking regulator fines OHL $4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s securities regulator fined Spanish construction firm OHL’s Mexican unit 71.7 million pesos ($4.10 million), flagging inadequacies in its financial reporting though there was no evidence of fraud, a statement from the bourse showed on Monday.

The company, a subsidiary of Spain’s OHL , has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were first leaked early last year that appeared to show its executives discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.

$1 = 17.5085 Mexican pesos Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
