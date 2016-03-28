FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico banking regulator fines OHL Mexico $4 million
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico banking regulator fines OHL Mexico $4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds requirement to improve financial reporting)

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico has fined the embattled Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL 71.7 million pesos ($4.1 million) over inadequacies in its financial reporting, though there was no evidence of fraud, the company said on Monday.

OHL Mexico has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were leaked in the first half of last year, in which its executives appeared to be discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.

The company will be required by the Mexican securities regulator (CNBV) to work with its external advisors to come up with an acceptable way to report its so-called “guaranteed return,” OHL Mexico said in a statement to the stock exchange.

OHL Mexico, whose shares jumped nearly 7 percent in early trading, said in the statement it would hold a telephone conference at 2:00 p.m. local time.

$1 = 17.5085 Mexican pesos Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.