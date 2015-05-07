OHL Mexico sees no risk to lose contract over secret recordings

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL said on Thursday it saw no risk that it would lose a public works contract over the release of secret recordings that sent its share price plunging.

Shares in the builder have fallen nearly 20 percentage points in two days in the wake of the leaked recordings, which appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage.

OHL has described the recordings as “espionage” and said in a statement the voices had been edited, taking comments out of context and distorting what they were saying. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez)