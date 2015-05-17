FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico state-level official resigns amid OHL unit scandal
May 17, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico state-level official resigns amid OHL unit scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican state-level government official embroiled in a corruption scandal with the Mexico unit of Spanish builder OHL resigned on Sunday, local media reported.

Apolinar Mena, who was the Transport and Communications Minister for the State of Mexico, resigned and was fined 189,000 pesos ($12,603), media reported, more than a week after the release of recordings, in which OHL Mexico executives are heard offering him a free hotel stay.

Mena has said that he did not accept the offer and paid for his own stay.

In the other recordings, OHL Mexico executives are heard discussing overcharging the government of the State of Mexico for public works. The company said that the recordings are of some of their employees, but that the audio had been manipulated.

Representatives for the State of Mexico government could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 14.9965 Mexican pesos Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Christine Murray; Editing by Andrew Hay

