OHL Mexico brings second lawsuit against technology firm amid scandal
September 24, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

OHL Mexico brings second lawsuit against technology firm amid scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Construction firm OHL Mexico, which has been embroiled in a corruption scandal, said on Wednesday that it is suing highway technology company Infraiber for damages in a civil suit.

The suit was brought by OHL Mexico and its subsidiary, Concesionaria Mexiquense, because of Infraiber’s “campaign to discredit” the companies, OHL Mexico said in a filing to Mexico’s stock exchange.

“We deny any smear campaign,” said Paulo Diez, Infraiber’s lawyer. Diez also said that the company has not yet seen any legal documents.

Earlier this month, OHL Mexico sued Infraiber over leaked recordings, including audio in which company executives allegedly discussed overcharging for a public works project and paying for a state official’s hotel room.

Diez said Infraiber does not have a comment about that lawsuit because it has not seen the legal documents yet.

OHL Mexico has said the recordings were edited and distorted. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

