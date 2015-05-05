Accident reported on offshore rig off Mexico coast - local media

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - An accident on an offshore rig in the southern Gulf of Mexico has injured 10 people, local media reported on Tuesday, but state oil company Pemex had no immediate details on the incident, saying only that no platform had sunk.

Local newspaper Campeche Hoy reported that 10 workers have been injured on a platform with 101 workers aboard. It said one of the supports of the platform had collapsed and that it had partially sunk. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner)