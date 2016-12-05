UPDATE 2-U.S. attorney argues Aetna-Humana deal violates antitrust law -trial

(Adds testimony from first witness) By Diane Bartz WASHINGTON, Dec 5 A U.S. Justice Department attorney told a federal judge on Monday that health insurer Aetna Inc's planned acquisition of Humana Inc broke antitrust law by reducing competition in Medicare Advantage and Obamacare exchange businesses, kicking off a trial expected to last weeks. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in July asking the court to stop Aetna's $34 billion deal for Humana, arguing it would