MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexico awarded China Offshore Oil Corporation the first block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border, in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 1 is a nearly 650 square mile (1,678 square km) block which the energy ministry believes contains some 625.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in extra light crude. (Writing by Dave Graham)