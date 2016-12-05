FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Offshore Oil wins two Mexico Perdido blocks in deep water auction
December 5, 2016 / 7:40 PM / in 9 months

China Offshore Oil wins two Mexico Perdido blocks in deep water auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexico awarded China Offshore Oil Corporation the fourth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Perdido Fold Belt off the U.S.-Mexico maritime border in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 4 is a 725 square mile (1,876.7 square km) area which the energy ministry says contains some 540.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude.

Earlier, China Offshore Oil also won the first block auctioned in the Perdido Fold Belt. (Writing by Dave Graham)

